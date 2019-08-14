Home

C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Barnabas Church
2320 Bedford Ave.
, Bellmore, NY
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
LILLIAN WIRTH


1923 - 2019
LILLIAN WIRTH Notice
WIRTH - Lillian M. (nee Juchter), formerly of Bellmore, NY, on August 4, 2019 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Wirth. Loving moth-er of Susan (Robert) Awe, Barbara (Michael) Ferrara, and Robert Gary (Martha) Wirth. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Christina (Michael Muter), Erin, and Francesca. Devoted great-grandmother of Jack Muter. Dear sister of the late Frances Vosseler Waters and the late Rose Boyle. Retired teacher at Sacred Heart School. Reposing C.S. Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home, 302 Bedford Ave., Bellmore on Thursday between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass at 9:45am Friday at St. Barnabas Church, 2320 Bedford Ave., Bellmore. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
