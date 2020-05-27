Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lin Sinsabaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lin Sinsabaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lin Sinsabaugh Notice
SINSABAUGH - Lin, 84, lovingly known as "Red" passed peacefully on May 20th in the loving arms of his daughters Kathy and Susan after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Michael, seven grandchildren (D.J., Arthur, Chris, Brandon, Mikey, Kera, and Johnny), and son-in-law John. He is predeceased by his wife Aileen whom he deeply missed since her recent passing. He was one of six siblings and is survived by his brother John. He is predeceased by sisters Mary Lou and Pat and brothers Jimmy and Bill. He had a soft spot for nieces Jeanie, Marlee, and Coleen. He was an avid Red Sox fan who took great pride in them finally winning the World Series. It was a fun rivalry he had with his daughter Kathy, a Yankees fan. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved music all throughout his life and listened to Sinatra in his final moments with his daughters. The family is grateful for his friend Reco who was a constant friend in Dad's life. Dad, we'll take care of Fuzzy, give Mom a big hug from us, and enjoy your cookies in Heaven. We love you forever Dad.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -