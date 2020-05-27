|
SINSABAUGH - Lin, 84, lovingly known as "Red" passed peacefully on May 20th in the loving arms of his daughters Kathy and Susan after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Michael, seven grandchildren (D.J., Arthur, Chris, Brandon, Mikey, Kera, and Johnny), and son-in-law John. He is predeceased by his wife Aileen whom he deeply missed since her recent passing. He was one of six siblings and is survived by his brother John. He is predeceased by sisters Mary Lou and Pat and brothers Jimmy and Bill. He had a soft spot for nieces Jeanie, Marlee, and Coleen. He was an avid Red Sox fan who took great pride in them finally winning the World Series. It was a fun rivalry he had with his daughter Kathy, a Yankees fan. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved music all throughout his life and listened to Sinatra in his final moments with his daughters. The family is grateful for his friend Reco who was a constant friend in Dad's life. Dad, we'll take care of Fuzzy, give Mom a big hug from us, and enjoy your cookies in Heaven. We love you forever Dad.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020