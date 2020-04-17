|
CUTRONE- Linda Charlotte on Apr. 15, 2020, age 70,of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Angelo (Janet), Robert (Jadwiga), and Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Avery, Jenna, Isabelle, Julian, and Anna. Dear sister of Karen Austin (the late William). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. In light of the current circumstances the family will be holding a service and celebration of life at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020