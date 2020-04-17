Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cutrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Charlotte Cutrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Charlotte Cutrone Notice
CUTRONE- Linda Charlotte on Apr. 15, 2020, age 70,of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Angelo (Janet), Robert (Jadwiga), and Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Avery, Jenna, Isabelle, Julian, and Anna. Dear sister of Karen Austin (the late William). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. In light of the current circumstances the family will be holding a service and celebration of life at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -