CHIANESE Linda on April 20, 2019 at the age of 70 born in Yonkers NY to parents Elizabeth and Clarence Durr, raised in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, loving wife of 49 years to Al Chianese of Pelham Bay, the Bronx, cherished mother of Robert Chianese of Suisun City Ca., Jaclyn Petrovec of Bethpage NY and Susan Jastrzebski of South Huntington NY, adored Grandma of Isabella, Alex, Lucy, Sydney, Austin, Shane and Leo. Raised her loving family in Bethpage since 1973. Retired from the Syosset Central School District in 2010. Active participant in many Bethpage community organizations and participant in Fordham University alumni organizations. Your voice and smile brought a song to our souls. You will remain in our hearts forever. Memorial Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 2:00- 4:30 pm and 7:00 - 9:30 pm Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home 20 Hicksville Road Bethpage Funeral Mass 11:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 St. Martin of Tours Central Avenue Bethpage, New York In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Linda's name to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019