DEBOTTARI - Linda Ph.D. (Debbie) 89 died peacefully on November 5, 2019 surrounded by loving friends. She is survived by her partner of more than 55 years, Colonel Irene E. Waters AUS RET of Brookdale Countryside, Judy Burfeindt, 'the daughter she never had', as well as numerous friends & loved ones. A resident of Clearwater, Florida, Linda also lived in Smithtown, NY, Southampton, NY & Palm Harbor, FL. She was born in Baldwin, Long Island to Louis and Anna (Santamaria). She attended SUNY Brockport, Adelphi University, M.A. from Bowling Green SU & was awarded a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from NYU & a certified Paralegal from George Washington U, with certifications in Administration and Supervision and Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She chaired many prestigious professional boards & was a mentor & a role model to many as a private counselor & Director of Guidance @ Smithtown School District. She received countless awards including NYSCA National Counselor of the Year. A champion for human & animal rights, she fought diligently for justice & spoke for those without voices. When you needed help she was always the person to go to. A generous philanthropist, a supporter of various causes & organizations, she gave her time, her expertise & her courage. As Co-President of Pasco NOW she ferociously championed the rights of women & girls. With Irene, she traveled around the world savoring different cultures & philosophies. She loved gardening and had a 'secret garden' with a memorial path. An accomplished pianist with her piano by her side from age 10 to the end of her life. She cherished animals & was a tireless advocate for them. She loved the ocean, sailing and going fast. An exemplary life leaving a tremendous void. In her own words: Life has been more than I dreamed. I have loved, I have won and I have lost, I have fallen and I have gotten up. Success was achieved in my profession and in my goals. By helping others I have known happiness.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019