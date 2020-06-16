Linda FINNEGAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINNEGAN - Linda, 1947-2020. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend. Taught at Bay Shore High School. Daughter of Ben and Ruth Sacks. Survived by son Shaun Finnegan, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lydia Sacks, sister and brother-in-law Wendy Sacks and Joe Holdner, niece Vanessa Sacks, nephew and niece Marty Sacks and Tera Hatfield. The family will celebrate her life at a future date. Donations may be made to Literacy Suffolk or Long Island Cares.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved