Linda FINNEGAN

FINNEGAN - Linda, 1947-2020. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend. Taught at Bay Shore High School. Daughter of Ben and Ruth Sacks. Survived by son Shaun Finnegan, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lydia Sacks, sister and brother-in-law Wendy Sacks and Joe Holdner, niece Vanessa Sacks, nephew and niece Marty Sacks and Tera Hatfield. The family will celebrate her life at a future date. Donations may be made to Literacy Suffolk or Long Island Cares.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 16, 2020.