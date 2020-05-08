Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Fitzgerald Notice
FITZGERALD - Linda G., on May 3, 2020, age 67, of Matinecock, NY. Beloved wife of James R. Loving mother of Ashley and step-mother of Brian, Jay, and Lindsey. Cherished grandmother of Georgia James and Step Grandmother of Taylor, Mary, Ryan, Annabelle and Connor Also survived by many great friends from around the world. Linda was an accomplished banking executive at Chase Bank for 20 years until 1995 and thereafter partnered with her husband James in managing many family owned businesses. In light of the current circumstances the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Shore Animal League www.animalleague.org. For further information visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -