FITZGERALD - Linda G., on May 3, 2020, age 67, of Matinecock, NY. Beloved wife of James R. Loving mother of Ashley and step-mother of Brian, Jay, and Lindsey. Cherished grandmother of Georgia James and Step Grandmother of Taylor, Mary, Ryan, Annabelle and Connor Also survived by many great friends from around the world. Linda was an accomplished banking executive at Chase Bank for 20 years until 1995 and thereafter partnered with her husband James in managing many family owned businesses. In light of the current circumstances the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Shore Animal League www.animalleague.org. For further information visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020