Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Linda Flanagan Notice
Flanagan - Linda Jane , of West Islip, LI, on November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Flanagan. Devoted mother of Heather Yonick- Rosner and Sean (Kamie) Flanagan. Cherished grand- mother of Christopher, Callie, Luke, Braeden, Ethan, Declan, Maeve and Colin. Dear sister of John Milazzo and the late Carol Moore. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery, North Babylon, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019
