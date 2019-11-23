|
|
Graceffo-Vorbach- Linda, 61, of Huntington, on November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Reid and Bryce. Dear sister of Gary, Joy, Cindy and Scott. Visitation Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Cancer Treatment Centers of America cancercenter.com in Linda's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019