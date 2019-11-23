Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Melville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Graceffo-Vorbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Graceffo-Vorbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Graceffo-Vorbach Notice
Graceffo-Vorbach- Linda, 61, of Huntington, on November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Reid and Bryce. Dear sister of Gary, Joy, Cindy and Scott. Visitation Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Cancer Treatment Centers of America cancercenter.com in Linda's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now