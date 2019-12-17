Newsday Notices
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0065
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
East Moriches United Methodist Church
East Moriches, NY
Linda Janiesch Notice
JANIESCH - Linda A. of Centyer Moriches, NY on December 14, 2019 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Henry. Devoted mother of Robert (Susan), Richard (Nancy), Andrew (Katherine) and Nancy Ford. Loving sister of Nancy Geoca. Adored grandmother of David, Catherine, Timothy, Stephen, Heather, Andrew, Louise, Edward and Thomas. Reposing Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, N.Y. where a religious service will be held Tuesday evening. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 am at East Moriches United Methodist Church, East Moriches, New York. Cremation private Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019
