Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Linda Jean Belber

Linda Jean Belber Notice
BELBER - Linda Jean, of Islip, NY, on May 13, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of William Michael Belber and Suzanne Bailey (Chris). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa. Belle Marie. Christopher, and Mason. Devoted sister of John Flipse. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main Street in Islip. A religious service will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. ww.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
