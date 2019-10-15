|
CARMAN - Linda L, of Baldwin, on October 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late James Carman, Sr. Beloved mother of James Carman, Jr. and Kim Krucher (William). Dear grandmother of Lucas and Taylor. Adored daughter of Helen Goodfield and loving sister of Sharon, Lisa and James Goodfield. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave. Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral service Wednesday 8pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation private. Please visit www. CecereFam-ilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019