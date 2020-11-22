1/
LINDA M. DIORIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiORIO- Linda M., 67, of South Farmingdale, NY passed away November 20, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Christopher and the late Erik. Cherished sister of Nancy Harris and George Pantaleo (Beth). Loving Aunt of Joseph and Emma. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Vincent Fortunato on Tuesday, 9:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massa-pequa Park. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda's memory to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research: lustgarten.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massa-pequa Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved