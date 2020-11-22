DiORIO- Linda M., 67, of South Farmingdale, NY passed away November 20, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Christopher and the late Erik. Cherished sister of Nancy Harris and George Pantaleo (Beth). Loving Aunt of Joseph and Emma. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Vincent Fortunato on Tuesday, 9:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massa-pequa Park. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda's memory to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research: lustgarten.org