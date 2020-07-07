1/
Linda Mark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARK - Linda T. passed on July 6, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Stephen. Cherished mother of Cindy (Allan) and Jaime (Bruce). Loving grandmother of Alexander and Gianna. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment private Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Thursday 5-8pm. Face Coverings Required. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved