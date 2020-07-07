Linda Mark

MARK - Linda T. passed on July 6, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Stephen. Cherished mother of Cindy (Allan) and Jaime (Bruce). Loving grandmother of Alexander and Gianna. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment private Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Thursday 5-8pm. Face Coverings Required. www.moloneyfh.com