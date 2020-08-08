Linda Martin

MARTIN - Linda (Cappiello) of Massapequa, formerly from Bethpage NY. Passed after a courageous battle with cancer on July 29, 2020 at age 67. Beloved widow of John Martin. Loving mother to Frank, John Jr. (Rebecca) and Alicia. Amazing grandmother to Lana and Serena. A talented cosm-etologist who enlightened many lives, she will be profoundly missed! Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima RC Church followed by private "Celebration of Life" mem-orial to be announced.







