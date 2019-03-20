|
|
MAUL - Linda "Miss Linda" (nee Marko) of Eastport, NY on March 18, 2019. Cher- ished wife of David Maul. Loving mother of Jonathan, Jude (Julie), Kristen (Rich Chonczynski), and Joshua. Beloved sister of Raymond Marko Jr., Janice Cisek (Richard), and Kathleen Camp; sister-in-law to Arthur (LeAnna). Adored "Grandma" of Jillian, Gibson, Jackson, Ruby, Rowan, Harlan, Peter, and Lily; dear aunt of Chris, Kerri, Jaime, Erica Andrich (Justin), Katie, Steven, and Kelli. Caring friend to many. Family will receive friends and loved ones on Thurs. & Fri. March 21st & 22nd, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Moloney-Sinnicksons,203 Main St., Center Moriches. Funeral mass Sat. March 23rd, 9am, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 210 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, followed by interment at Breslau, 340 Newark St., Lindenhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Evangelist Outreach Ministries [stjohntheevangelistcm.com] & St.Jude [stjude.org] appreciated. www.moloneyfh.com.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019