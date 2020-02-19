|
|
MILLER - Linda Lee, of Dix Hills, NY on February 17, 2020. Loving wife of Jack. Devoted mother of John (Cristina) and Christopher (Jenna). Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Cristian, Abigail and Jax. Dear sister of John, Pamela and Robert. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY on Thursday 7:00-9:00pm and Friday 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal RC Church, Wyandanch, NY at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Words of condolences can be left at www.Boyd-Spencer.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Research Alliance (www.lupusresearch.org)
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020