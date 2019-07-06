MUKABAA- Linda born Linda Jurdak (1925 - 2019) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 surrounded by family and friends just two and a half weeks short of her 94th birthday. Linda was born in Dhour El Choueir, Lebanon. The wholesome beauty of this Lebanese mountain village instilled in her a love of the simple things in life. All she needed to make her happy was the sweet smell of a flower or herb, the song of a bird, or the taste of a fresh fruit picked straight from a tree, and the chance to share that with a friend, a neighbor, or a family member. Her joie de vivre was never subdued despite 16 years of war in Lebanon. In August, 1989, she and her husband, Fuad Mukabaa, came to Mill Neck, NY to visit their daughter and meet their son-in-law but after her husband's passing in 1992, she stayed in Mill Neck for the rest of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Doris Mukabaa Marksohn, her son-in-law Jerry Marksohn and her grandson Vincent Marksohn and by her loving nieces and nephews and their families in the USA, England, and Lebanon. Funeral services Saturday 7-6-2019 11:00am at the Francis P. Devine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771. Burial to follow in Locust Valley Cemetery www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019