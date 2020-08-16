DiNAPOLI SCHECTOR - LINDA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Linda DiNapoli Schector on June 19, 2020. She was preceded by her husband Jerry and her sons David & Stephan as well as her 12 brothers and sisters. Linda was a successful and very accomplished businesswoman. In 1984 she founded D&D Associates, which is still operational today. Her love of life, generosity and strength was second to none. Her motto was live, love and laugh. Which she did throughout her entire lifetime. She held her grandchildren close to her heart. Michael Schector, Jacqueline Perez, David Schector, Matthew Schector and Tracy Goldman as well as her great-granddaughter Charlotte Perez. She was survived by many nieces and nephews as well. Linda will be lovingly remembered by family & friends. We were fortunate to have had her as part of our lives. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.







