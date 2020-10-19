SINCLAIR - Linda (Scheuer) of North Babylon, formerly of Deer Park, passed away on October 15, 2020 after battling a long illness. She was born on November, 26, 1951 to the late Alfred and Thelma Scheuer. Beloved wife of Robert, her husband of fifty years. Linda is survived by her 5 children: Robert (Sandra), Matthew (Elizabeth), James (Jennifer), Diana (Joseph Casimano), and Thomas (Jessica Fetter). Also survived by 11 grandchildren: Taylor, Joseph, Ethan, James, Jeremy, Olivia, Henry, William, Luke, Charlotte and Thomas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Devoted sister to Alfred Scheuer, Jr. (Tamina), of Fairport, NY. Linda had a love for casinos and cruises. She loved family gatherings more than anything and was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was an incredible friend to all with an exceptionally warm heart and welcoming spirit. Family and friends may visit at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Tuesday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00- 9:30 pm. Linda's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 21, 2020 at 10:15 am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park. Committal service to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to: Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
