1/
Linda (Scheuer) Sinclair
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINCLAIR - Linda (Scheuer) of North Babylon, formerly of Deer Park, passed away on October 15, 2020 after battling a long illness. She was born on November, 26, 1951 to the late Alfred and Thelma Scheuer. Beloved wife of Robert, her husband of fifty years. Linda is survived by her 5 children: Robert (Sandra), Matthew (Elizabeth), James (Jennifer), Diana (Joseph Casimano), and Thomas (Jessica Fetter). Also survived by 11 grandchildren: Taylor, Joseph, Ethan, James, Jeremy, Olivia, Henry, William, Luke, Charlotte and Thomas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Devoted sister to Alfred Scheuer, Jr. (Tamina), of Fairport, NY. Linda had a love for casinos and cruises. She loved family gatherings more than anything and was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was an incredible friend to all with an exceptionally warm heart and welcoming spirit. Family and friends may visit at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Tuesday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00- 9:30 pm. Linda's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 21, 2020 at 10:15 am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park. Committal service to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to: Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Committal
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
6316678614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved