CONSTANT - Lisa Mary of Wantagh, NY on September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Constant. Loving mother of Nicholas Spiegler (Nicole) and Patrick Constant. Adored grandmother of Angelina Spiegler. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park (South Chapel) Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church, Wantagh, Saturday 10:45am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuenralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019