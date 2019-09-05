Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church
Wantagh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Constant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Constant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Constant Notice
CONSTANT - Lisa Mary of Wantagh, NY on September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Constant. Loving mother of Nicholas Spiegler (Nicole) and Patrick Constant. Adored grandmother of Angelina Spiegler. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park (South Chapel) Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church, Wantagh, Saturday 10:45am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuenralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now