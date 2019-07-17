|
STEWART Lisa Karen of Woodbury on July 16, 2019, age 57. Lisa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Hal and daughter of Marion and the late Alfred Chill. Loving mother of Danielle, Kimberly and Michael. Dear sister of Steven and Debra. Aunt to 15 nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. An exceptional early childhood educator, Lisa also leaves behind all of the wonderful children that she was blessed to have taught and touched their lives. Her warmth, smile, and laughter will always be remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronan Thompson Foundation (https://ronanfoundation.org/) would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019