Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Niola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Niola


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Niola Notice
NIOLA - Lisa Marie was born in the Bronx, NY on January 20, 1965. She lived with several different foster families, who really helped Lisa to grow. In 1982 Lisa became part of the AHRC Suffolk family. She made her home at the Shore-ham ICF, currently run by Citizens Options Unlimited, Inc. Lisa loved water, sunlight on her face, cool air, and comfort-able clothing. She navigated her many life and health challenges with persistence and resilience. A large group of peers and staff members at her home and day program were essential to Lisa's well-being. Lisa was also supported by the NYSARC, Inc. Guardianship Program.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -