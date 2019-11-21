|
NIOLA - Lisa Marie was born in the Bronx, NY on January 20, 1965. She lived with several different foster families, who really helped Lisa to grow. In 1982 Lisa became part of the AHRC Suffolk family. She made her home at the Shore-ham ICF, currently run by Citizens Options Unlimited, Inc. Lisa loved water, sunlight on her face, cool air, and comfort-able clothing. She navigated her many life and health challenges with persistence and resilience. A large group of peers and staff members at her home and day program were essential to Lisa's well-being. Lisa was also supported by the NYSARC, Inc. Guardianship Program.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019