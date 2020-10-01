1/1
Lisbeth M. Heiner
HEINER- Lisbeth M. of North Massapequa, NY on September 23, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Horst. Loving mother of Barbara Porreca (Jim) and Ingrid Heiner. Adored grandmother of Kristen, Matthew, Daniel and Michael. Dear sister of Helga Mitze. Lisbeth loved nature and animals, and is also survived by her beloved cat Missy. She was an avid gardener, accomplished cook and excellent seamstress. Her faith in God was important to her throughout her life. A private burial was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY on September 28, 2020.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2020.
