Lloyd Reginald Crain Jr.
CRAIN - Lloyd Reginald, Jr. (Butchy) of Mastic Beach, NY, passed away at the age of 74 from Covid-19 on April 16, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marion. Cher-ished brother of eight. Devoted father of Eileen, Jennifer (Steven), Patrick and John. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn and Aiden. Lloyd served as Hospital Corpsman on Board The USS New Jersey during the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery. Kind and Funny. He will be greatly missed. May his memory be a blessing.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 11, 2020.
