Lloyd Sagendorph

SAGENDORPH IV - Lloyd.Survived by his father Lloyd A. Sagendorph III, mother Kathleen M. Hunter, sister Samantha G. Sagendorph and brother Hunter J. Sagendorph. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lloyd's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It is our hope to advocate and bring awareness to the insensitivity and much needed access to proper mental health care while waiting for judicial due process, to the many who are lost, forgotten, over medicated and in need of proper treatment. Lloyd left his pure heart and presence on those he knew. May he rest in the heavenly circle of God's kingdom. Cecere Funeral Home, Baldwin. August 19, 7-9pm.







