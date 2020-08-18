1/
Lloyd Sagendorph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAGENDORPH IV - Lloyd.Survived by his father Lloyd A. Sagendorph III, mother Kathleen M. Hunter, sister Samantha G. Sagendorph and brother Hunter J. Sagendorph. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lloyd's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It is our hope to advocate and bring awareness to the insensitivity and much needed access to proper mental health care while waiting for judicial due process, to the many who are lost, forgotten, over medicated and in need of proper treatment. Lloyd left his pure heart and presence on those he knew. May he rest in the heavenly circle of God's kingdom. Cecere Funeral Home, Baldwin. August 19, 7-9pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved