Lois BRANCATO
BRANCATO- Lois of Wantagh on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph Jr.,(the late Susan), Louis (Carol Ann), Theresa Earey (the late Brian), Richard (Cheryl) and Roselynne (Jayne). Cherished grandmoth- er of Gregory, Alex, Vanessa, Christina, Elizabeth, Allison, Brianne, Jeffrey & Andrew. Proud great- grandmother of 8. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home Inc, South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Drive) Massapequa Park on Wednes- day 2-4 & 7-9pm. Service will be in the Funeral Home. Interment at Grace Cemetery 11:00am on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
21
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
22
Interment
11:00 AM
Grace Cemetery
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
