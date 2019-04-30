DARBY- Lois A., "Gram", 97 passed peacefully to eternal life on April 25. Lois was a longtime Huntington resident and the matriarch of a large family. Born in Richmond Hill, Queens Lois married her high sweetheart Dick in 1942. After 67 years of marriage Dick died in 2008. In 1952, Lois and Dick moved to Huntington where they raised five sons; Richard Jr. (Bonnie), Kenneth (Evelyn), Stephen (Paula), the late Kevin (Camille), and Brian (Kristin). Her boys gave Gram 13 grandchildren; Sean, Jason, Erin, Jane, Jacqui, Conor, Eric, Jessica, Ryan, Kimberly, Shane, Pearse and Hania. The grandchildren in turn gave her 13 great grandchildren; Hannah, Peyton, Clay, Kaleigh, Summer, Eli, Patrick, Ivy, William, Patrick, Maya, Alex and Bowie. To Gram everything in life evolved around family and her faith in God. Gram was the glue that kept the entire family connected. A call to Gram and she could update you on anyone in the family. She was extraordinarily proud of her family and regularly preached the value of a close knit family. To Gram the family was a mini civilization that was to last forever! Visitation: Friday, May 3rd 2-4 & 7-9 PM; M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Mass: Saturday, May 4th, 9 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019