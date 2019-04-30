Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Darby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Darby

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lois Darby Notice
DARBY- Lois A., "Gram", 97 passed peacefully to eternal life on April 25. Lois was a longtime Huntington resident and the matriarch of a large family. Born in Richmond Hill, Queens Lois married her high sweetheart Dick in 1942. After 67 years of marriage Dick died in 2008. In 1952, Lois and Dick moved to Huntington where they raised five sons; Richard Jr. (Bonnie), Kenneth (Evelyn), Stephen (Paula), the late Kevin (Camille), and Brian (Kristin). Her boys gave Gram 13 grandchildren; Sean, Jason, Erin, Jane, Jacqui, Conor, Eric, Jessica, Ryan, Kimberly, Shane, Pearse and Hania. The grandchildren in turn gave her 13 great grandchildren; Hannah, Peyton, Clay, Kaleigh, Summer, Eli, Patrick, Ivy, William, Patrick, Maya, Alex and Bowie. To Gram everything in life evolved around family and her faith in God. Gram was the glue that kept the entire family connected. A call to Gram and she could update you on anyone in the family. She was extraordinarily proud of her family and regularly preached the value of a close knit family. To Gram the family was a mini civilization that was to last forever! Visitation: Friday, May 3rd 2-4 & 7-9 PM; M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Mass: Saturday, May 4th, 9 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now