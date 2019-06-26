|
DEAGRO - Lois (Rohan) of Middle Island, NY, passed away on June 18, 2019 at age 63. Beloved wife to William DeAgro, mother to Jonathan DeAgro and his girlfriend Bridget McPhelin, sister to Patricia Mason. Lois grew up in Hicksville, NY. She was a superb cook who loved singing, animals (especially cats), abstract art & poetry. Lois was a graduate of Catholic school (St. Ignatius, Hicksville). She always prayed and never gave up her faith even during the hardest times. Please visit www.LoisDeAgro.com to donate in memory of Lois. Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am, St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Family Funeral homes. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday from June 26 to June 29, 2019