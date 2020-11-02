1/
Lois Gallagher
GALLAGHER - Lois, on October 30, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late Gerard "Gerry". Loving mother of Kevin (Heslin), Brian (Rondi), Noreen LoStrappo (Sal) and the late Timothy (Maria). Dear sister of Roy Hartmann and the late Lynn Aug. Cherished grandmother of 8 and adored great grandmother of 8. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:45 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations may be made to: Friar Suppliers, 108 N. Greene Ave., Lindenhurst, NY 11757. www.schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
NOV
4
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
