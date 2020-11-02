GALLAGHER - Lois, on October 30, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late Gerard "Gerry". Loving mother of Kevin (Heslin), Brian (Rondi), Noreen LoStrappo (Sal) and the late Timothy (Maria). Dear sister of Roy Hartmann and the late Lynn Aug. Cherished grandmother of 8 and adored great grandmother of 8. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:45 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations may be made to: Friar Suppliers, 108 N. Greene Ave., Lindenhurst, NY 11757. www.schmittfuneralhome.com