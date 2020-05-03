Home

Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Lois Kazarian Notice
KAZARIAN- Lois, 83, of Bethpage, NY. Lois is survived by her children, Gail MacKenzie (Alan), Gary, Kenneth and Suzanne. Loving grandmother to Laura, Kevin, Aja, Kyle, William and Christopher and great grandmother to Chloie, Sawyer, Mackenzie and twin girls due in August. Also survived by her brother Philip DeCote of Naples, FL and nieces Christine and Vicki. Lois was predeceased by her longtime partner, Joe Portela. A private, family memorial will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview and will be available to view at the church's YouTube channel. Donations can be made to the church in her name.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
