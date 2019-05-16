Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kollmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Kollmer


2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lois Kollmer Notice
KOLLMER - Lois Catherine sadly passed on May 15, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late John and Theresa. Devoted sister of Theresa Gesick, Josephine, Margaret, Eileen Geiger, Audrey Bellmar, and Richard (Janice). She is survived by fourteen loving nieces and nephew. Visitation Friday 2-4 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Gathering of family and friends Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home. Burial to follow Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now