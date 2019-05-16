|
KOLLMER - Lois Catherine sadly passed on May 15, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late John and Theresa. Devoted sister of Theresa Gesick, Josephine, Margaret, Eileen Geiger, Audrey Bellmar, and Richard (Janice). She is survived by fourteen loving nieces and nephew. Visitation Friday 2-4 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Gathering of family and friends Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home. Burial to follow Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019