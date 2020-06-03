Lois Sanderoff
SANDEROFF - Lois (nee Firestone) on May 28, 2020, age 93 formerly of Glen Head, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gerald B. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Jeanine) & Brian Sanderoff. Cherished grandmother of Derek (Jessica), Leah (Thomas) and Rachel. Adored great grandmother of Shoshana. A private burial will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Please visit Lois's memorial page at www.RoslynHeightsFH.com to leave words of condolence for the family.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home - ROSLYN HEIGHTS
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
(516) 621-4545
