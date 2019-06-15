|
|
THOMAS - LoisElaine of East Meadow, NY on June 14, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of the late Johnny, Linda Johansen (Ronald), Jill Tsikerdanos (Mark), and James. Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Erik, John, Mark, Joyce, Michael, and Taylor. Adored great-grandmother of Owen, Reid, Livia, Jackson, Anna, Austyn, Tyson, Caleb, Bohdi, Lily, Kyra, Ava, Harlee, Charlotte, and Miles. Dedicated member of the East Meadow Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service will be held Monday, 8 pm. Funeral will be Tuesday, 10 am, with a Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from June 15 to June 16, 2019