Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Selden, NY
View Map
Resources
Lois Wilson Notice
WILSON - Lois A. of Holbrook, formerly of East Northport on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dorothy and the late Robert Hecker, Kathleen and Bruce Smith, Sheila and Richard Cleveland and Barbara and Joseph Valcone. Cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear Sister of Judith Lightsey. Visitation Tuesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church - Selden. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church, 46 Dare road, Selden NY 11784. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
