WILSON - Lois A. of Holbrook, formerly of East Northport on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dorothy and the late Robert Hecker, Kathleen and Bruce Smith, Sheila and Richard Cleveland and Barbara and Joseph Valcone. Cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear Sister of Judith Lightsey. Visitation Tuesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church - Selden. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church, 46 Dare road, Selden NY 11784. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019