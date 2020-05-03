|
SULLIVAN - Loraine A. of Port Jefferson Station on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard P. Sullivan. Loving mother of Sharon Sullivan and Deborah Sullivan. Cherished nanny of Ashley, Alyssa and Connor. Adored gigi of Rose, Suzanne, Elizabeth and Meah. Arrangements entrusted to the Vigliante family at the Branch Funeral Home, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Loraine's services will be available on the Branch Funeral Home website on Webcast Monday, May 4, 2020 from 2- 4pm with a religious service at 3:30pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Loraine's loving memory to www.jdrforg. JDRF's mission is to find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1 D) and its complications through the support of research.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020