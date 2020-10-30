1/
Loreto Cambi
CAMBI - Loreto A. of East Meadow, NY on October 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Constance for over 66 years of marriage. Loving father of Lawrence (Mary Ann), Richard, Doreen Hasemann (Ronald), and Donna Lima (Francisco). Cherished by his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Proud US Army Veteran. Dedicated Mason for over 60 years, devoting his time as a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite and 3rd Degree Mason at the Blue Lodge in Rockville Centre, Advanced Island City Mizpah Lodge 0586, and a Noble with the Kismet Shrine. Family will receive friends Sunday, 1-4 pm and 6-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
1
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
