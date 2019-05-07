|
|
BARRY - Loretta G. of Hicksville, NY went home to the Lord on May 5, 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Maureen), John (Doreen), Brian, Linda Barry, Mary Mirro (the late Raymond) and the late Mark. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Ave. Hicksville. Mass Thursday 9:45 AM at St. Ignatius R C Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019