Loretta Brown

Brown - Loretta 94, passed away peacefully with her family present on Saturday July 11, 2020. After living in Bethpage, NY for 66 years Loretta moved to NJ 3 years ago to be with her daughter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years Howard, her sister Eileen Horan, and her brother Harold Keating. Loretta leaves her daughter Patricia Affa McCarter, Joseph McCarter her husband, Thomas her son and Gail his wife. Loretta also leaves her beloved grand-children, Robert, (Jennifer), Michael (Megan), Susie, (Robert), Kyle and Dylan and three very dear to her heart great-grandchildren, Luca, Ella and Grant who knew Loretta as GG. After raising her children and helping to prepare them for life, Loretta started working for Zwanger & Pesiri where she served as office manager for 27 years. A devout Catholic she attended mass, said her morning prayers and prayed the Rosary daily. Later in life she enjoyed working in the church thrift shop at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church. Loretta also enjoyed sports and followed the New York Mets and the New York Knicks with interest. Loretta's passion for shopping was unparalleled, she will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Arrangements were entrusted to Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY 11714. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at Chapey's Funeral Home. At Loretta's request, a mass will be said Thursday July 16th, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church to celebrate her life. Interment will be held at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to ether Saint Jude Children's cancer research hospital or Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville, NY.







