MOYLAN - Loretta Helene, age 93, of Brighton, Michigan passed away on July 27, 2020. Loretta was born on December 10, 1926 to Michael and Laura Madonna of Jamaica, Queens, NY. Loretta is survived by her children, Thomas Donnelly (Harriet), Michael Donnelly (Barbara), Nansie Moylan, Kevin Moylan, Elaine Lawton, sister-in-Law Evelyn Moylan, grandchildren James Donnelly, Colleen Donnelly, Kasey Don-nelly (Ethan), Dan Warner (Shari), Ben Warner, and Brian McCarter (Chelsea), great-grandchildren Bethany and Mathew Warner and Calvin and Lexi McCarter. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Laura Madonna and her husbands, Thomas Donnelly and James Moylan. Before moving to Michigan to be closer to family, Loretta resided for most of her life on Long Island, in Jamaica, Elmont, Uniondale, and St. James. Loretta loved being a part of the local Lutheran church, most recently St. James Lutheran Church. Loretta loved gardening, quilting, reading, traveling, her pets, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. There will be visitation at the St. James Funeral Home in St. James on Monday, August 3, from 9am - 12pm. Immediately following visitation, there will be a short service at the funeral home. Once the service concludes, Loretta will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY.







