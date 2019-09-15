|
|
KELLEHER - Loretta, award-winning Reference Librarian at East Meadow Public Library, died of natural causes on Tuesday, July 23. She was a long-time resident of Freeport. The New York Times recognized the talents and valuable service of Loretta Kelleher with the NY Times Librarian Award in 2003. Among the many awards and honors Loretta has received throughout her career, she was named Librarian of the Year by the Catholic Library Association in 1996, and the Nassau County Library System Librarian of the Year Award in 2003. She was an extraordinary reference librarian with specialties in creating resumes and genealogy. Loretta is survived by one sister, Barbara J. Ostrom of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held September 25 at 10am at Cure' of Ars Parish in Merrick, NY.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019