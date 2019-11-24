|
KIVLEN - Loretta E., 97, of Huntington Station, on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Cherished mother of late Raymond (Susan), Robert, late Stephen, Kathleen and Regina. Loving grandmother of Kimberly (Michael), Thomas (Laura), Christopher, Joseph (Rachel), and James. Treasured great-grandmother of Kyrstin, Joseph and Grant. Dear sister-in-law of Maureen Greene. Loretta was adored and dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, warm heart and positive outlook. A sweet, loving, generous soul who possessed a love for life, her family and friends. She had the rare gift of making each person feel special and loved. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, 9:30am at St. Hugh's RC Church, Huntington Station NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a Veterans' Organization of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell FH. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019