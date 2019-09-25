Home

James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore RCC
Riverhead, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Loretta M. Brenkert


1936 - 2019
Loretta M. Brenkert Notice
BRENKERT - Loretta M., on Sept. 21, 2019 of Riverhead, formerly of Valley Stream, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Fondly remembered for her faith, cooking, and love of life. Loving mother of William (w. Germaine), Anne, Elizabeth, Catharine (h. Anthony) Blye and Benjamin. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Briana, William, Anthony, Jack, and Caitlyn. Reposing at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, on Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore RCC, Riverhead, 10 a.m. Interment to follow, at St. Charles Cemetery. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
