BRENKERT - Loretta M., on Sept. 21, 2019 of Riverhead, formerly of Valley Stream, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Fondly remembered for her faith, cooking, and love of life. Loving mother of William (w. Germaine), Anne, Elizabeth, Catharine (h. Anthony) Blye and Benjamin. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Briana, William, Anthony, Jack, and Caitlyn. Reposing at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, on Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore RCC, Riverhead, 10 a.m. Interment to follow, at St. Charles Cemetery. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019