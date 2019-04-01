|
GARLAND - Loretta M., age 79 of Sayville, formerly from Uniondale on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Loretta (James) Curcio, Eileen (Mark) Frappied, John (Denise), Patrick (Eileen) and Gregory (Nancy). Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Cody), Shannon, Mark, James, Matthew, Bryan, Jonathan and Kelley, and great-grandmother of Jackson and Owen. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville, New York 11796. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 10:00 am at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Sayville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Suite 114, Farmingdale, New York 11735 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019