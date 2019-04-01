Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Garland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Garland

Notice Condolences

Loretta M. Garland Notice
GARLAND - Loretta M., age 79 of Sayville, formerly from Uniondale on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Loretta (James) Curcio, Eileen (Mark) Frappied, John (Denise), Patrick (Eileen) and Gregory (Nancy). Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Cody), Shannon, Mark, James, Matthew, Bryan, Jonathan and Kelley, and great-grandmother of Jackson and Owen. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville, New York 11796. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 10:00 am at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Sayville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Suite 114, Farmingdale, New York 11735 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now