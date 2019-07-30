Home

MAUREN - Loretta M. of Oakdale, LI on July 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Patricia (Michael) Hillis, Loretta (Frank) Cali, Edward (Maria) Mauren, Thomas (Susan) Mauren, James (Tina) Mauren and the late Kathleen Phillips. Cherished grandmother of 20. Adored great grandmother of 11. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Thursday at 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
