McGEE - Loretta M. 97 of Franklin Square, NY. Born in White Plains to Joseph and Nora McCormick on January 13, 1922 passed away on April 14. Devoted wife of the Late James E. McGee. Loving mother of Joseph J. (Linda), James P. (Joan), and Patricia McGee Carroll (Shaun). Cherished Grandmother of Meghan, Caitlin, Sarah, Chelsea, Kiera, and Christopher. Beloved Great-Grandmother of Owen, Emma, Jack, Grace, Colin, and Finn. Loving sister of Gladys McCormick, and the late Mary Delzio. Funeral mass 10am Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Church of St. Anne, Garden City, NY 11530. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019
