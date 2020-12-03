CAMPBELL - Loretta Rita passed away at age 88, she is survived by her loving husband of 71 yrs John and sons John (Kathy), Garret (Rosemarie), daughter Janet (Michael), her brother Martin (Martha). She is predeceased by her daughter Virginia (Richard) her brother Thomas & sister Elizabeth. She was strong in family and faith which carried her through some hard times. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She was the proud grandmother of 9 & the great grandmother of 7. She also was an aunt to many nieces and nephews who enjoyed all the family reunions with her. Wake at Moloneys Funeral Home, Lake Ronkonkoma Thurs. 12/3, 7-9pm burial Fri- day Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.







