1/
Loretta Roth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTH - Loretta E. on October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Christine Wilson, Kathleen (Ralph) Semeraro and Susan (Nick) Cammisa. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Nicholas, John, Michael, Anthony and Jenna. Dear sister of Elizabeth Kondelka. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14th 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd., East Meadow, NY, 11554 (Exit 25N SS PKWY). Mass will be held Thursday, 10:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to www. lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. For more information, www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved