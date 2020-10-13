Loretta Roth

ROTH - Loretta E. on October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Christine Wilson, Kathleen (Ralph) Semeraro and Susan (Nick) Cammisa. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Nicholas, John, Michael, Anthony and Jenna. Dear sister of Elizabeth Kondelka. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14th 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd., East Meadow, NY, 11554 (Exit 25N SS PKWY). Mass will be held Thursday, 10:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to www. lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
. For more information, www.osheafuneral.com