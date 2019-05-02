Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
Lori Moschinger Notice
MOSCHINGER - Lori (nee Baliko-Russ) of Islip, LI, passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 59 after a long courageous battle with ALS. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Samantha Bajorski and husband Paul. Blessed step-mother to Nick, Anthony and Sabrina. Proud grandmother of Anthony. Cherished daughter of the late Julius and Patricia Baliko. Devoted sister of Patricia and Kenneth Walczyk. Adored aunt to Nicole and Brianna. Loved by Martha Curry and family. Treasured by aunts, uncle, cousins and friends. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Saturday at 9:15 AM. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's loving memory to The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004. Visiting Thursday 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019
